Armenian Chess Team Beats Azerbaijan at European Championships

Armenia’s chess team beat Azerbaijan 2.5 to 1.5 in Round 8 of the 2019 European Team Championships. This year, the championships were organized by the European Chess Union and the Georgian Chess Federation, and held in Batumi, Georgia.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shared a point with Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. Gabriel Sargissian and Hrant Melkumyan also ended their games in a draw, while Arman Pashikyan led the team to a notable victory.
Currently, Armenia shares 4th place with Germany and Croatia, with a total of 11 points. The chess tournament is presently being led by Russia and Ukraine, with 13 points each. England is in 3rd place, with 12 points.
