ANCA Crescenta Valley Announces CV Town Council Endorsements

The Armenian National Committee of America – Greater Crescenta Valley Chapter announced today their endorsement of two candidates for the Crescenta Valley Town Council, which represents the unincorporated area of La Crescenta-Montrose.

The election will take place on Friday, November 8 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 2563 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, CA 91214.

The endorsed candidates for re-election are: CV Town Council President Harry Leon, and CV Town Council Vice-President Aram Ordubegian.

The ANCA Greater Crescenta Valley Chapter is a nonpartisan Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization serving to educate, motivate, and activate the community. Working with a network of offices and supporters locally and regionally, the ANCA-CV advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues, including voter education, truth and justice for the Armenian Genocide, and advancement of U.S.-Armenia strategic relations.