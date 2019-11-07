ARF Shant Student Association and AYF Support Calls for Education Minister Resignation

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Shant Student Association and Armenian Youth Federation Western United States stand in solidarity with students in Armenia in calling for the resignation of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport, Arayik Harutyunyan.

The Minister’s proposed policies strongly endanger the values and demands that came about from the people’s movement in 2018 in our homeland. Arayik Harutyunyan has proposed a decision to remove Armenian language, literature, and history as required courses in higher education. Education within these realms as a national standard is pertinent to the integral national identity of the citizens in the homeland and removing these elements creates a chasm of knowledge amongst peers and generations. The Minister’s attitude towards the values that the diaspora continues to uplift and promote amongst college-level students is wholly unacceptable.

Furthermore, the Minister in an interview responded to demands of his resignation by suggesting there were qualitative differences between our comrades in Armenia versus the diaspora. We refuse to accept the divisive nature of the Minister’s statements. As the face of education in Armenia today, we hope that, at the very least, Mr. Harutyunyan understands that our organizations are decentralized in work but not in ideology, and that we will always unite to stand in defense of our language, heritage, and identity.