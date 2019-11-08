All-ASA and ARF Shant Student Association Stand in Solidarity with Students

GLENDALE—The All-Armenian Student Association and ARF Shant Student Association condemn the proposal by Minister of Education, Sport, and Culture, Arayik Harutyunyan, to eliminate the mandatory requirement for Armenian language, literature, and history in higher education. We stand in solidarity with students in Armenia in calling for the Minister’s resignation.

As students in colleges and universities, we understand the importance of obtaining a well-rounded education that is beneficial to the individual and society. It is vital that students are given the opportunity to become informed, responsible, and responsive citizens. Language, literature, and history should not be a mere repetition of high school level content. It should entail a development of analytic and research skills and foster a thorough understanding of the subject era in question.

Arayik Harutyunyan has proposed to remove Armenian language, literature, and history as required subjects in higher education. These subjects nurture a sense of national identity in students and allow them to develop and communicate as Armenian citizens. It is for this reason that the Armenian Student Association’s in the United States have consistently gone to great lengths to develop and support Armenian Studies departments within our colleges and universities. Studies in Armenian language, history, and literature have continuously enriched and empowered students within our organizations.

The Minister’s decision to eliminate the mandatory requirement for these subjects is unacceptable. Our fellow students in Armenia deserve a leader who will strive to find effective solutions to existing problems, rather than enact proposals with far-reaching consequences. Araik Harutyunyan has demonstrated that he is unable to effectively take on the demands of his position and represent the interest of students. Thus, the All-ASA and ARF Shant Student Association demand his immediate resignation.

