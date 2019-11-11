ISIS Claims Responsibility for Killing of Armenian Priest in Syria

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday that killed an Armenian Catholic priest and his father, who were en-route to Deir-es-Zor to monitor the condition of the Armenian Catholic Church there.

Rev. Hovsep Bedoyan, the pastor of the Armenian Catholic Church in Qamishli, in northeastern Syria, was traveling in a car with his father, Hamma, and Deacon Fati Sano of the Al-Hasakeh church to Deir-es-Zor when gunmen opened fire on the car, reported the Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper.

Rev. Bedoyan and his father were killed, while Deacon Sano was injured.

Hours after the attack, the Islamic State—also known as ISIS or Daesh—took responsibility according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that has been monitoring violence on the ground during the Syrian conflict. The news of the Islamic State claiming to be behind the attack was reported by UK-based war monitor, reported Rudaw.