ARF Bureau Announcement

By the initiative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, a fundraiser took place on November 9 in Brussels, to assist in advancing the Armenian Cause.

Taking part in the event were His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia and Artsakh President Bako Sahakian. Messages from Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian and His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians were also presented during the event.

The previous such event took place in 2016 in Paris.

More than 100 benefactors from around the world participated in the fundraiser.

At the conclusion of the event it was announced that $2.4 million was raised for the advancement of the Armenian Cause and offices that engage in that work, adding that the fundraising efforts were continuing.

This, once again, attests to the fact that, despite the current economic downturn in various countries, our people are ready to invest in the pursuit of the Armenian Cause and the just aspirations of the Armenian people because it is a noble cause.

The ARF Bureau would like thank all benefactors, the organizers of the event and all who have dedicated themselves to the pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

ARF Bureau

November 10, 2019

Editor’s Note: Asbarez will provide further coverage of the ARF fundraiser in Brussels in its upcoming editions.