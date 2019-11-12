Vartan Gregorian Visits AMAA’s Avedisian School

YEREVAN— President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Vartan Gregorian recently visited the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Khoren and Avedisian School in Yerevan.“Do your best when fulfilling anything; live having self-respect and remember that failure is not defeat yet; moreover, it is a lesson for not stumbling on your path ahead,” said the historian and “Aurora” Global Humanitarian Award Co-Founder and Selection Committee member in his opening remarks. Accompanied by school benefactors Edward and Pamela Avedisian, Gregorian visited the school on October 23.

After giving a brief overview of his respectable scientific and public path in the past, Gregorian answered the audience’s diverse questions, such as his views on school, education, philanthropy, and volunteering. Some of the questions were about his Armenian childhood, family, and his ties with the Homeland.

“You owe it to yourself to make Armenia become the strongest country in education, banking, new technologies, medical, and other priority areas. So, whatever you do in life, do your best. Live in self-respect; accept any failure not as a defeat but as a lesson on your path. Learn and enjoy the opportunities you have. And, remember that the future of the Armenian people is in your hands,” said Gregorian in his closing remarks

As a result of this year’s “Aurora” Awards organizers’ selections, three of the volunteers chosen to assist in the ceremony represented Avedisian School – two twelfth graders, Gohar Varderesyan and Aleksander Mnatsakanyan, and alumna Milena Galstyan, who performed their noble and responsible volunteer work honorably and with excellence.