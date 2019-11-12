Pashinyan, Macron Discuss Armenia-France Relations

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris and was greeted by French President Emanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Monday evening. The two leaders held a private meeting Tuesday on the margins of the Paris Peace Conference, which had brought the Armenian prime minister to France.

Macron said Pashinyan’s participation in the second Paris Peace Forum was important in the development of a more diverse cooperation between the two countries.

According to Pashinyan’s press service, the two leaders discussed some of the critical issues that define Yerevan-Paris relations, among them efforts to implement a visa-free relations between Armenia and the European Union.

Pashinyan, who is accompanied by his spouse, Anna Hakobyan, took part in the second Paris Peace Conference where he delivered remarks and took part in a “master class” mediated by Steven Erlanger, the chief diplomatic correspondent for Europe for The New York Times.

Pashinyan and Hakobyan also attended the 40th General Assembly of UNESCO.

The Armenian community of Paris hosted an event welcoming the prime minister and his spouse.