ARF Holds Regional Representative Meeting in Brussels

Representatives from all regions of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation attended a regular consultation session Brussels on November 8 convened by the ARF Bureau. The meeting discussed the activities of the party and set the priorities of the party based on its agenda.

The meeting assessed the current situation in Armenia, as well as the activities of the Armenia branch of the chapter in the past several months and discussed the organization’s strategies and upcoming steps in Armenia. The unsuccessful efforts by various representatives and circles of the government to sow discord within the organization were also touched upon by the meeting participants.

It was stressed that for the ARF Armenia’s statehood was of paramount significance. Thus, various efforts to exploit, through party and affiliate organizations’ activities, and by attempting to insert divisions between Diaspora and Armenia ARF members are unsuccessful efforts targeting the party’s unity.

The meeting registered that the ARF supports civilized ideological discourse based on principled approaches where enmity, hatred and personal attacks have no room.

The meeting also discussed issues related to Artsakh and the presidential and parliamentary elections that will take place there in spring of 2020. The meeting participants highly praised the “Friends of Artsakh” forum and the expansion of circle of Artsakh’s allies.

A report was presented at the meeting about the recent developments in Lebanon and the meeting assessed the situation in the Middle East, especially as it relates to Armenian communities in Lebanon, Syria and Iran and the steps the ARF’s global structures must take toward that end.

After the conclusion of the meeting, a reception took place with the participation of members of the Belgium ARF gomideh and representatives of affiliate organizations.