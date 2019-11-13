ARF Holds Turkey Responsible for Armenian Priest’s Slaying in Syria

GLENDALE—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S. Central Committee on Tuesday issued an announcement, in which it blamed the Turkish government for the brutal slaying of Armenian Catholic priest Rev. Hovsep Bedoyan and his father, Abraham who were gunned by Islamic State terrorists on Monday en-route to Der-es-Zor from Qamishili.

Below is the text of the announcement.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western Region expresses its outrage at the cold blooded killing of the Reverend Father Hovsep Bedoyan and his father Abraham Bedoyan at the hands of the Islamic State in Deir-es-Zor Syria on Monday November 11.

The killing of the head of the Qamishli Armenian Catholic community at the same exact location where a million Armenians were left to be butchered or die of disease or starvation by the Ottoman Turkish genocidal state a century ago is not lost on an Armenian community still waiting for acknowledgment and atonement by the Ottoman’s successor state the Republic of Turkey.

It also is no coincidence that this killing happened after the same Turkish government unleashed a destabilizing and destructive invasion of Northern Syria which triggered the escape of thousands of ISIS fanatics who have clearly been encouraged by the Turkish invaders to cause harm to the peaceful populations of Northern Syria who for the last 6 years with the aid of U.S. Forces worked side by side in restoring order and combating fanatic ethnic and religious hatred in the region.

We hold the Turkish government responsible for this cold blooded murder and we ask the international community to act immediately to force Turkey’s military out of Syria and restore the order that had existed in the region with ISIS criminals being held responsible for this cold blooded murder of a Christian man of peace and his father.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Western U.S. Central Committee

November 11, 2019