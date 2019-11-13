Ferrahian Thanks Alumni for ‘Garo Madenlian Basketball Court’

On Friday, October 18th, Ferrahian High School had its grand opening of the Gabriel and Rose Injejikian Sports Complex. The ceremony was attended by Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian along with Holy Martyrs Armenian Church pastor Archpriest Father Razmig Khatchadourian, as well as other community members and donors of over 150 attendees.
The Injejikian Complex is a state-of-the-art facility comprised of a soccer field, and a multi- purpose basketball, volleyball and tennis court. This project came to fruition through the unrelenting efforts of the Ferrahian Sports Complex committee.
The committee, as a whole, worked diligently to secure the funds to bring this project to life. The largest donation of funds was raised by a group of Ferrahian alumni who wanted to continue the legacy of their classmate and dear friend, the late Garo Madenlian (Class of ’95), and name the basketball court in his memory. These fundraising efforts were initiated by Garo’s closest family and friends.
Garo Madenlian Fund board member Sevag Demirjian said, “I was pleasantly surprised by the number of donors we had and the extreme generosity Garo’s family, friends and classmates showed in their desire to keep his memory alive at Ferrahian.” Through their efforts, the group was able to raise over $50,000, thus making the Garo Madenlian Basketball Court a reality.
The school would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all the donors who made this project possible. Below is a list of the donors who contributed to the Garo Madenlian Fund. Generous donations totaling $13,400 were also made by six anonymous donors.
