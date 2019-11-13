Fresno State to Host Talk on 2019 Armenian Summer Study Program

FRESNO—Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian and student participants of the Summer Study Program will speak on the “Armenian Summer Study Program 2019: Reflections” at California State University, Fresno. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. The presentation is part of the Fall Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program.

Professors Der Mugrdechian and Sergio La Porta led a group of fourteen Fresno State students on the Armenia Summer Study Program, from May 29 to June 14. While in Armenia, students visited the major cultural and religious sites in Armenia, including Holy Etchmiadzin and the Monastery of Tatev. They visited the Armenian Martyrs Monument and had a special tour of the Armenian Genocide Museum with Director Harutyun Marutyan. A visit to Mer Hooys – House of Hope, a home of disadvantaged girls, was especially meaningful. There were several of these unforgettable experiences during the trip.

The group will share its reflections of some of the most memorable moments through videos and photographs. They will discuss the lasting impact of the Summer Study trip to Armenia.

CSUF is located at 5241 N Maple Ave, Fresno, CA 93740. The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available – using a parking code, available through the Armenian Studies Program – at Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669.