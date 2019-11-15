Prelacy Churches to Offer Requiem Prayers for Homenetmen Members

By the request of Homenetmen Western Region Executive and the ordinance of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, requiem prayers for departed Homenetmen members will be offered in all Prelacy Churches at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy on Sunday, November 17.

The Prelate will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello, where members of the Homenetmen Regional Executive will be in attendance.

Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at the North Hollywood Church.