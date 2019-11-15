Pianist Svetlana Navassardyan to Perform in Los Angeles

Svetlana Navassardyan (third from left) will be performing in Los Angeles on Dec. 4 at Glendale Presbyterian Church Svetlana Navassardyan (center left) with Founder of Lark Musical Society Vatsche Barsoumian (far right) Navassardyan often works with students of Lark Musical Society

“An artist’s mission incorporates the determination to share an expression of his or her innermost human value. I am an artist – an element of a powerful, unique culture – and I am happy to be able to bring a rose from this most humble garden of my music to the pedestal of my homeland’s culture.” – S. Navassardyan

It was 1966, in the German city Swigau, where the 22-year-old Svetlana Navassardyan, a student of Yerevan State Conservatory, made her international stage debut in the Schumann Piano Competition and became the first Armenian Pianist to win a prize. Thereafter, with an irrepressible rise, Navassardyan would reach the highest summits of artistry, performing and teaching around the world. She has, to this day, continued to bring her expertise in the art of performance to musical events within international arenas of every level.

By invitation of the Lark Musical Society, the acclaimed and accomplished Svetlana Navassardyan will feature her artistry in a solo performance of Piano works on Wednesday, December 4 at 8 p.m. at Glendale Presbyterian church, located at 125 South Louise St., Glendale, CA 91205. This concert is dedicated to the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Komitas, featuring his piano compositions and further enriched with the works of Mozart and Chopin. The programs highlight will be Komitas’s compositions, as rendered in new interpretations through Navassardyan’s unique performance style.

The famed pianist has become a favorite guest of the Lark Conservatory, where she has shared her particular approach to music and understanding of performance with teachers, students, and the music-loving community. In her work, one discovers a pure and eminent link to the musical traditions belonging to the Armenian culture. While Navassardyan is widely versed in piano performance, her artistry is devoted to uncovering her own identity, which is deeply intertwined with Armenian culture and spirituality.

Lark is proud to invite our devoted patrons and their music-loving friends to attend this special concert featuring a one-of-a-kind artist, and our musical pride, Svetlana Navassardyan in solo concert. This event is not to be missed, especially as it will be the first-ever live performance of all of Komitas’s piano compositions held in the Diaspora. For tickets, please contact the Lark Musical Conservatory at 818.500.9997, or visit their website.