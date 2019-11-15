Pasadena’s St. Sarkis Church Holds Annual Banquet

Scenes from Pasadena's St. Sarkis Church's annual banquet

St. Sarkis Church of Pasadena held its annual banquet at The Great Caesar Banquet Hall in Tujunga, under the auspices of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. The banquet was organized by Parish Pastor Rev. Boghos Baltayan and the Board of Trustees. Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Executive Council members Avo Kechichian and Elizabeth Boyajian, representatives of community organizations, sponsors, and friends were in attendance.

The program began with remarks by the MC, Board of Trustees member Maral Chiranian. The invocation was delivered by the clergy. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Chairman Hagop Yedalian welcomed the guests and briefly reflected on recent accomplishments.

Prelate Mardirossian delivered his congratulatory message, commending the Pastor, Delegates, Board of Trustees, Ladies Guild, and all members of the parish family for their devoted service to advancing the mission of our Church. Reflecting on Psalm 37:3 – 4, the Prelate stated that we have come this far through faith, by, “trusting the Lord and doing good,” and urged all to continue their service and “delight themselves in the Lord so that He may give them the desires of their heart,” especially as the parish prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary next year.

St. Sarkis Church will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its establishment and the 15th anniversary of its consecration on October 3, 2020.