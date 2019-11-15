ARF Bureau Announcement

The Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation publicized an announcement on Friday decrying, what it calls an environment of persecution in Armenia. Below is the translated text of the announcement.

The ARF Bureau, after assessing the political situation in Armenia and the events taking place in the country, expresses its concern over, among other things, the political developments of recent months.

The intolerant approach adopted by the Armenian authorities, attempts to reject dissent and to respond to criticism of the authorities, with persecution and threats, have created an oppressive and divisive atmosphere in the country which is deepening every day.

We call on the Armenian authorities to eliminate the atmosphere of widespread fear and persecution created in the country and create a culture of healthy political discourse

ARF Bureau

November 13, 2019