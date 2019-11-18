Exhibition Planning Workshops Held at Armenian American Museum

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California held two exhibition planning workshops with Gallagher & Associates to support the development of the museum’s permanent Armenian exhibition. More than 100 museum donors, committee members, volunteers, and community representatives participated in the workshops to help shape the permanent exhibition.

The museum plans to showcase the rich culture, heritage, and history of the Armenian people in the permanent exhibition including their origins as an ancient people, their survival and perseverance in the face of the Armenian Genocide, their lives and experiences in the homeland and diaspora, and their contributions to America and the world through the arts, humanities, medicine, science, technology, and more.

During the exhibition planning workshops, participants had the unique opportunity to learn about the exhibition design process, share insights on Armenian culture and identity, and provide valuable feedback on the initial permanent exhibition concept.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter for the project with the development of the museum’s permanent Armenian exhibition,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We are grateful to our stakeholders for providing valuable insights and feedback that will help shape the permanent exhibition and museum visitor experience.”

The Armenian American Museum announced the selection of world-renowned Gallagher & Associates as the project’s exhibition design and master planning firm in June.

Gallagher & Associates brings over 20 years of experience in museum planning and design to the developing cultural and educational center. The firm has established its reputation in the museum industry for bringing transformative experiences to life. The firm integrates interactive design and media with the physical environment to produce immersive experiences that engage, entertain, and create measurable impact.

In addition to the permanent exhibition, the museum plans to feature temporary exhibitions showcasing diverse cultures and subject matters that will engage, attract, and connect broad audiences.

The exhibition planning workshops were held at L.A. Banquets Legacy Ballroom.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.