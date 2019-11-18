Funeral Notice: Kevork George Kamberian

KEVORK GEORGE KAMBERIAN

Born on Sept. 1, 1933, Zahle, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Kevork George Kamberian, who passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a long illness.

Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Spssi Kamberian

Daughter, Vera and Peklar Pilavjian and children, Alex and Aren

Son, Ara and Caline Kamberian and children, Colette and Mateo

Son, Armen and Rita Kamberian and children, Andre and Alex

And the entire Kamberian, Pilavjian, Yaghsezian, Kassardjian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU LNCG School in Aleppo.

A memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.