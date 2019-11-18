Funeral Notice: Kevork George Kamberian

KEVORK GEORGE KAMBERIAN
Born on Sept. 1, 1933, Zahle, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and relative Kevork George Kamberian, who passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, after a long illness.
Funeral service followed by internment will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Spssi Kamberian
Daughter, Vera and Peklar Pilavjian and children, Alex and Aren
Son, Ara and Caline Kamberian and children, Colette and Mateo
Son, Armen and Rita Kamberian and children, Andre and Alex
And the entire Kamberian, Pilavjian, Yaghsezian, Kassardjian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU LNCG School in Aleppo.
A memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.