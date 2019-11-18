Armenia Regimen Begins Demining in Rural Aleppo

The special brigade from Armenia that was dispatched to Syria on a humanitarian mission has begun demining rural areas and field in the Aleppo province, reported RIA Novosti on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Artur Gabulyan, head of Armenia’s Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Operations Division, said the engineers’ goal was to demine the areas that had been mined by terrorists during the Syrian crisis.

“After our work, the civilian population can carry out its peaceful activities,” Gabulyan said, adding that their center has sappers working in demining, and medical staff assisting the population.

Gabulyan says locals have reported explosions. A tractor driver was killed when his tractor exploded on a landmine. A herd of sheep also exploded on such a landmine.

For his part, Rafik Petrosyan, chief of the demining team at the CHDE humanitarian center, said that work had been done on the site map indicating the starting points and turning points, as well as the boundaries of the volatile areas.

“The map shows the places that have already been demined,” he said. “Every day the boundaries that are being demined are marked on the map.”

Aleppo Province resident Madin Amaru Shakur thanked the Armenian sappers, telling reporters that they now live more at ease. “Thank you guys for freeing us from landmines and bombs,” she added.