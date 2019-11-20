L.A. County Democrats Say Cenk Uygur ‘Does Not Belong in Congress’

The Los Angeles County Democratic Party, citing “horrifying, un-American comments” made by The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur, announced this week that the self-proclaimed progressive television personality “does not belong in Congress.”

Last week Uygur announced that he is filing to run in California’s 25th Congressional district.

The LACDP issued the statement over on-camera statements made by Uygur who endorses incest and makes verbal assaults on women and minority communities.

“Cenk Uygur’s comments are both heartless and disqualifying for someone who wants to serve in the peoples’ U.S. House of Representatives. The Los Angeles County Democratic Party does not tolerate hate or discrimination against any group or community. Instead, we celebrate the Democratic values of inclusivity, fairness, diversity, and compassion of and for people of all backgrounds and communities. Cenk Uygur’s shameful comments underscore the fact that he believes the opposite – and as a result he does not belong in Congress,” said LACDP chairman Mike J. Gonzalez.

In its statement, the LA County Democratic Party pointed to Uygur’s comments on incest; disparaging statements about the Jewish, Muslim, and LGBTQ communities; and sexist statements he’s made toward women.

Last week, Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian penned an opinion article, in which he cited many of the LACDP’s concerns, as well as Uygur’s notorious denial of the Armenian Genocide, saying that he “has no place in Congress.” Khachatourian also called on Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders to reject Uygur’s endorsement of his candidacy.

Following the LA County Democratic Party’s statement, the Democratic Alliance for Action in Santa Clarita, which falls within the 25th Congressional district, also issued its own announcement condemning Uygur’s comments.

“This kind of rhetoric has no place within the Democratic Party or our government. These remarks make Uygur unfit to serve in the House of Representatives. We condemn in the strongest possible terms the statements made and encourage all community members within the 25th Congressional District to do the same,” the alliance’s executive board said in the announcement.