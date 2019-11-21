Requiem for Homenetmen Members in Prelacy Churches

By the request of Homenetmen Western Region Executive and the ordinance of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, requiem prayers for departed Homenetmen members were offered in all Prelacy Churches last Sunday at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy.

The Prelate presided over Divine Liturgy and delivered the sermon at Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello.

In his sermon, Prelate Mardirossian expounded on the day’s Gospel reading from Luke 9:44-50 on the subject of “who is the greatest?” The Prelate stated that, as Christians, we are called to serve one another in the example of our Lord Jesus Christ, Who came not to be served but to serve, and that serving our peers equates to serving and honoring God Himself.

Touching on the special requiem service, the Prelate paid tribute to the members of Homenetmen who, heeding the message of the day’s Gospel reading, dedicated themselves in service to a greater cause, self-guided by the motto “Elevate yourself and others with you.” He blessed the memory of all those who served with faith, love, and humility for the greater good and commended the service of the present-day members.

Finally, ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas season, Prelate Mardirossian stated that this time of year is a wonderful opportunity to spread the love and mercy of our Lord through acts of kindness and charity to others, and thus called for generous support to our compatriots in Armenia and Artsakh through the 22nd annual Armenia Fund Telethon.