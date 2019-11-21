Varant and Hoori Melkonian to Host Prelate’s New Year, Christmas Dinner

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Religious and Executive Councils, and the Ladies Auxiliary announced that, this year, the Prelate’s New Year and Christmas dinner will be hosted by longtime community benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Varant and Hoori Melkonian.

The event will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Cross Cathedral’s “Bagramian” Hall in Montebello, located at 900 W Lincoln Ave, Montebello, CA 90640.

Commending the years-long support of the benefactors, the Prelate said, “This year is of special significance to me personally as it is the 25th dinner I have the privilege of presiding over during my term as Locum Tenens and Prelate. We are grateful for the Melkonian family’s continued generous support to the Armenian Church and nation, in particular to the Western Prelacy, Prelacy Churches and Schools, the Armenian Cause, and numerous community organizations.”