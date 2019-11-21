Memorial Service: Hagop J. Manjikian

On the occasion of the 40th day of Hagop Manjikian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Knar Manjikian
Daughter, Tamar and George Mashigian
Daughter, Salpy Manjikian
Daughter, Victoria Manjikian
Grandsons, Aram and Michael Mashigian
Late brother Vahan’s son, Garo and Sevan Manjikian (Kessab) and their children
Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Datevig and Asbed Sanjian and their children (Canada)
Late brother Vahan’s daughter, Hasmig and Jano Sanjian and their children (Canada)
Brother-in-law, Hrayr and Sona Avedian and family
Brother-in-law, Viken Avedian (Australia)
The entire Manjikian, Mashigian, Sipantzi and Avedian families, relatives and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, 104 N. Belmont Street, Glendale, CA 91206.
