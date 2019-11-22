Prelate Attends Thanksgiving Celebration at Tufenkian Preschool

Scenes from the Prelate's visit to Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten for the annual Thanksgiving celebrations, held on Nov. 21

In keeping with a longstanding tradition, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian visited Richard Tufenkian Preschool and Kindergarten to participate in the annual Thanksgiving celebration-luncheon. Hosted by Director Arsine Aghazarian and faculty, the luncheon took place on Thursday, November 21. The Prelate was accompanied by Archpriest Vazken Atmajian. In attendance were school benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Ralph and Savey Tufenkian, members of the St. Mary’s Church Board of Trustees and School Board, teachers, and parents.

Prelate Mardirossian first visited classrooms where students enthusiastically greeted him in the spirit of Thanksgiving and, together, they offered prayers. The celebration continued with a luncheon in the hall, where Kindergarten students presented songs dedicated to Thanksgiving, sa well as to the school’s upcoming 45th anniversary. Of special note was an anthem the students sang, dedicated to the 45th anniversary. Later, the Prelate, school benefactors, and administration cut a celebratory cake.

The Prelate delivered his message, expressing spiritual contentment for the festive holiday atmosphere, and commended and blessed the school family and the young students. Echoing the theme of thankfulness in the songs the students presented, Prelate Mardirossian gave thanks to God for the Armenian language, history, and faith they learn at their school, and concluded by urging them to love their school and their parents more than they already do and to always give thanks to the Lord.