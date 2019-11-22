CivilNet Receives 2019 Free Media Award

CivilNet received the 2019 Free Media Award of the Norwegian Fritt Ord Foundation and German Zeit-Stiftung. The prize was given in recognition of the important role CivilNet played covering the 2018 mass protests and subsequent developments in Armenia.
CivilNet was nominated for the Prize by Klaus Heidelberg, Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Armenia and Silvia Stöber, a jury member
