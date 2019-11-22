Gevorkian Dance Academy to Perform in Hollywood Christmas Parade

This year marks the historic 88th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an American tradition. Burbank’s Gevorkian Dance Academy is pleased to announce that it will perform in the 2019 parade, which will be held on Sunday, December 1 on the streets of Hollywood. The day’s festivities will begin at 4 p.m., with red carpet arrivals, and will close with various performances throughout the parade, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The live parade features 5,000 participants, and will be taped for multiple nationwide network television broadcasts to be aired during the holiday season. The parade will travel along a 3.2 mile U-shaped route starting at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, turning south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard, and then turning west on Sunset Boulevard traveling back to Orange Street. Grandstand Seats for this year’s Parade are available at Ticketmaster by calling 800.745.3000, or online. Free Curbside Seating will be available along the parade route, starting at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, continuing along the rest of the parade route on Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard.

An all-star concert will kick-off the day’s events, starting at 5 p.m. A total of 15 performers will partake in the pre-parade concert. Performers will include Bret Michaels; Gary Beers and Toby Rand of Ashen Moon, with Mikalah Gordon and Brandon Rogers; Jesse Y Joy; David Archuleta; the Band of Merrymakers; James Maslow; Dionne Warwick; Ace Young and Diane Degarmo; Bank of Harmony – Barbershop Quartet (Tyler, Jason, David, and Steven); Phil Vassar; Brandon Jenner; Shelea (Fraizer).

The 88th Annual Parade will be hosted by Laura McKenzie, Erik Estrada, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams, and co-hosted by Elizabeth Stanton. Mario Lopez, co-host of Access Hollywood, Access Daily, and star of “Saved by the Bell,” will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade. The parade, which is set to begin at 6 p.m., will feature four live performances, including a performance by Gevorkian Dance Academy, led by Artistic Directors Vartan and Siranosh Gevorkian, and Choreographer Sona Gevorkian.

There will be closures on the U.S. 101 Hollywood freeway, at the northbound and southbound off-ramps of Cahuenga Blvd., and Highland Ave., from 3 p.m., reopening at 10 p.m.

Parking is available at the Hollywood & Highland Shopping Complex. Most lots are paid parking. Parade-watchers are urged to use public transit. For more information, please use Trip Planner or call 323.466.3876. METRO staff and law enforcement personnel will be present to assist customers.

One of the easiest ways to get to the parade is via the Metro Red Line to Hollywood/Vine or Hollywood/Highland. Both stations get you directly on the parade route. From Downtown, be sure to take the Red Line towards NoHo (North Hollywood), NOT the Purple Line. Free station parking is available at: North Hollywood, Universal City / Studio City, Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa, East LA, West LA, Westwood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Norwalk, Lakewood, Redondo Beach and Long Beach.

For further information, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1.833.727.2331.