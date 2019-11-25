Laura McKenzie to Emcee 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala

GENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that award-winning television personality and Emmy nominated travel host Laura McKenzie will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at their 2nd Annual Gala. The highly anticipated sold-out event will be held on Sunday, December 8 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“I am so excited to host the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening,” stated Laura McKenzie. “It is an honor to be part of a project that will celebrate and preserve the rich culture, heritage, and history of the Armenian people for generations to come.”

Laura McKenzie is an award-winning television host, actress, writer, producer, and director. McKenzie has starred in numerous TV shows, specials, motion pictures, and commercials. She has received dozens of awards including two Emmy nominations and a Gracie Award for her syndicated television series, “Laura McKenzie’s Traveler,” which featured a widely watched episode on Armenia.

McKenzie has written and produced hundreds of episodes of television, including 42 home videos on travel, plus travel series for the Discovery Channel, ESPN, and Travel Channel. She co-hosted “World’s Funniest Moments” and 10 seasons of “American Adventurer” with Erik Estrada, with whom she reunites for the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade benefiting Toys for Tots. She produces the syndicated series “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” and is co-hosting “The 2019 Christmas Caroler Challenge” series with Dean Cain for the CW Network. She also Executive produces the Emmy nominated sitcom “This Just In!” for POP-TV and six drama series for Popstar!TV currently being filmed in Armenia.

Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala on Sunday, December 8. The signature event of the year will celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year.

The distinguished honorees of the 2nd Annual Gala include former U.S. Secretary of Navy and Assistant Secretary of Defense Paul R. Ignatius, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Senior Partner Kenneth L. Khachigian.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Gala, visit the website or call 818.644.2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.