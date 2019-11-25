ARF Leaders Meet with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN—Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia on Monday met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who had requested the meeting.

Accompanying Tracy to the meeting, which was held at the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia headquarters, were the embassy’s political and economic desk director Ryan Campbell and political advisor Lilit Ohanyan.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan was joined by fellow members Artsvik Minasyan, Lillit Galstyan and Ashot Minasyan.

After thanking Tracy for initiating the meeting and congratulating her on her appointment as ambassador, Saghatelyan presented an overview of political developments in Armenia since last year’s regime change. He specifically the ARF’s assessment and concerns about the political situation in Armenia.

Other Supreme Council members stressed the imperative for real, substantive and coordinated reforms in the country while, at the same time, pointing out the unhealthy climate surrounding constitutional and democratic institutions.

“I value the long-standing relationship of the US Embassy with Armenian political parties, including the ARF. The United States remains committed to supporting its democratic, economic and social governance in Armenia, as it has been for 27 years in our diplomatic relations,” Tracy said at the meeting.