Armenian American Museum Selects Pre-Construction General Contractor

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced the selection of award-winning and industry-leading MATT Construction as the project’s pre-construction general contractor.

“We are truly inspired by the vision for the Armenian American Museum and we are proud to be part of the team that will help bring this incredibly important, valuable, and timely cultural and educational center to fruition,” stated MATT Construction Vice President Joe Healy.

MATT Construction is a family and employee-owned general contractor that has built some of the most memorable buildings in California. The firm prides itself on helping museums build on-budget and on-schedule structures that align with their missions and celebrate their collections and programs. The award-winning firm has received numerous recognitions in the industry including AIA Los Angeles’ Building Team of the Year Award and Presidential Award.

MATT Construction’s notable museum and cultural projects include The Broad, Petersen Automotive Museum, Music Center Plaza, Skirball Cultural Center, LACMA, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, Museum of Tolerance, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Kidspace Museum, Gagosian Gallery, Ahmanson Theatre, and more.

“MATT Construction’s unparalleled experience with iconic museum and cultural centers makes them an invaluable partner for the Armenian American Museum as we prepare the project for our historic groundbreaking year,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

The Armenian American Museum is currently in the pre-construction phase of the project with plans to begin construction in 2020.

MATT Construction will be guiding and supporting the design team and museum leadership on construction planning, estimating, constructability, value engineering, and project scheduling during the pre-construction phase.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

MATT Construction is a family and employee-owned general contractor that has built some of the most iconic buildings in California, such as the Broad and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. For two consecutive years, AIA awarded MATT the Building Team of the Year Award for “excellence in design collaboration.” In 2010 and again in 2017, MATT received the AIA | Presidential Award for “contributions and commitment which have enriched the practice of architecture and the built environment.” Founded in 1991, MATT has four offices serving the Bay Area, Santa Barbara, and the greater Los Angeles/Orange County area.