Prelate Attends ARS ‘Mayr’ Chapter’s Thanksgiving Luncheon

Scenes from the Divine Liturgy and ARS "Mayr" Chapter's Thanksgiving luncheon at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood on Nov. 24

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian presided over Divine Liturgy and delivered the sermon at St. Garabed Church in Hollywood on Sunday. Divine Liturgy was celebrated by Archpriest Vicken Vassilian. Following the service, the Prelate attended the traditional Thanksgiving luncheon organized by the ARS “Mayr” chapter at Karapetian Hall.

The program opened with welcoming remarks by the day’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Hasmig Khatchadourian.

A moment of silence was observed on the recent passing of Margo Seropian and Hourig Abdulian, who were longtime chapter members, St. Garabed Church faithful parishioners, and Rose & Alex Pilibos School parents. With praise and gratitude, Prelate Mardirossian paid tribute to their decades of service within the community, and Hourig Abdulian’s longtime service as a member of the Prelacy’s Ladies Auxiliary. He also expressed his condolences on this great loss. The Prelate then conveyed his commendation and Thanksgiving well wishes to the devoted members of the “Mayr” chapter and guests.

During the luncheon, longtime member Adrine Kojanian was honored with a plaque and Aida Parseghian with a bouquet, for their years of dedicated service.