Ferrahian Students Continue to Carry the Torch in 2019 BruinMUN

BY ANI KARAJAYAN

A record-breaking 102 Ferrahian students, ranging from 8th to 11th grade, participated in the 27th annual Bruin Model United Nations Conference at the University of California, Los Angeles. Since the inaugural commencement of the Ferrahian Model UN program in 1999, Ferrahian’s delegates have partaken in an array of regional conferences, largely university-hosted and high school-run, such as BruinMUN, BMUN, SBIMUN, SDIMUN, Los Alamitos HS MUN, and Gahr HS MUN in addition to International Model United Nations summits in Tokyo, Japan, and The Hague, Netherlands. The participants were at UCLA from November 16 to 17.

Model United Nations is an instructive preparatory program in which students, generally, role-play an ambassador of a selected country to the United Nations and simulate UN committees. Prior to the conference, delegates are designated a specific country and assigned substantive topics that will be discussed. They are faced with the task of contriving their own policy proposals by evaluating and assessing their country’s current stance on the pertinent issue. Ultimately, Model UN is an enriching invaluable experience aimed at augmenting and enhancing skills in diplomacy, painstaking research, elocution, objective analysis, composition, and courteous negotiation. It serves in emphasizing the magnitude of collaboration and the eventual formulation of a cooperative conflict resolution.

Throughout the course of committee sessions, delegates can familiarize themselves and develop an appreciation for disparate standpoints and perspectives, recognize the intricacies of negotiation, become cognizant of the benefits of peer cooperation and self-improvement, and extend their newly acquired skills beyond the parameters of the conference.

For the 21st consecutive year, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, along with other high school delegations across the globe, congregated on the UCLA campus, deliberating and discoursing at great length on discussion topics ranging from the designation of equitable access, to safe drinking water as a human right, to mental health in protracted humanitarian crises. All in all, two delegations, consisting of 4 students in total, from Ferrahian were formally recognized with awards for an outstanding display of their eloquence in writing.

Firstly, the novice Ferrahian eight grade students, Grace Abbamontian and Mia Garcia, were awarded a prestigious bestowal for their exceptionally composed research papers dedicated to the advancement and advocacy of gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workforce. A well-written academic position paper typically illuminates the research and underscores the conflict resolution in the concluding paragraph. Rather than eliciting academic pomposity, the position paper serves to legitimize and consolidate support on the prevalent issue being addressed.

In addition, sophomores Sarine Nazarian and Leana Tokadzhyan were acknowledged for their elegantly written position papers, addressing and advocating the implementation of labor regulations and worker protection in developing countries and the promotion of educational equality for children with disabilities. Moreover, UCLA’s executive board has just recently requested permission for the use of Sarine’s well-crafted position paper as a sample.

As a result of hard work and strong dedication, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees on your well-deserved achievement, on scaling new heights and setting new standards for Ferrahian students and to all the participants and the Model UN coordinator whose laborious commitment and perseverance is a bona fide testament to the true character of a devout Armenian.

Ani Karajayan is a 10th grader at Ferrahian High School.