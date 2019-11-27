Harout Pamboukjian Honored by L.A. City Council

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday honored legendary singer Harout Pamboukjian declaring November 26 “Harout Pamboukjian Day.”

The effort was initiated by Councilmember Monica Rodriguez (CD-7) to recognize Pamboukjian’s decades of contribution to Armenian music and elevating Armenian culture in Los Angeles.

Also speaking at the event was Councilmember Paul Krekorian (CD-2). He praised Pamboukjian for his continued dedication to keeping Armenian music alive and the effects it has had on the city’s cultural advancement.