ARF Central Committee Meets with Artsakh Representatives

Ahead of the Armenia Fund Thanksgiving Day Telethon, members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western United States Central Committee met with representatives of Artsakh on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues.

The Artsakh delegation was comprised on the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan, Artsakh’s Minister of Education, Science and Sports Narine Aghabalyan and Artsaskh’s permanent representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan who were accompanied by Armenia Fund Chairperson Maria Mehranian.

The ARF delegation was led by the co-chairs of the Central Committee Avedik Izmirlian and Dr. Carmen Ohanian, who were joined by fellow members, Toros Z. Kejejian and Garo Madenlian. ARF Bureau member Dr. Viken Yacoubian also attended the meeting.

The Artsakh representatives briefed the ARF about the current situation in Artsakh, as well as developments related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peace process.

The Artsakh representatives thanked the ARF Western U.S. for its continued support dating back to the beginning of the Artsakh Liberationb Movement in 1988 and highlighted the need to expand activities and development of rural areas in Artsakh.

The ARF representatives pledged the party’s continued support to Artsakh and briefed the delegation on some of the key efforts the organization has undertaken in Artsakh, including the Armenian Youth Federation’s Youth Corps program and its new internship in Artsakh project.

The Artsakh representatives also highlighted the importance of this year’s telethon as its focus is on upgrading water irrigation infrastructure in villages that will greatly benefit the rural population and promote the enhancement of the agriculture sector.