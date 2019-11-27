2,600-Year-Old Remains of Female Fighter Found in Armenia

Archaeologists have unearthed the tomb of female warrior in Armenia dating back 2,600 years to the Urartu Kingdom.

The details of the discovery in Armenia’s Lori Province in 2017 were published this week in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.

In all probability, the archaeologists said, the female warrior was killed in battle. Researchers suppose that similar women fighters inspired the Greeks to create the image of the Amazons.

The archaeologists believe the warrior was buried in 8-6 centuries B.C. when the Kingdom of Urartu was flourishing in the territory of modern Armenia. Urartu led an active conquest policy until 6th century B.C. when it collapsed as a result of an allied strike of other kingdoms.

The examination of the bones shows that it belonged to a 20 year-old woman. The jewelry found in the tomb show that she had a high status. A more detailed examination allowed the scientists to conclude that the woman, in all probability, was a warrior. The scientists have found at least 3 traces of injuries, which, according to preliminary version, were inflicted by axe and sword.

This is not the first time archaeologists find remains of woman warriors dating back to Urartu era. Other historical sources tell that in that kingdom women fought together with men. This is the reason why scientists suppose that those female warriors inspired Greeks in shaping the image of the Amazaons – a tribe of warrior women.