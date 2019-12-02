Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

A scene from the Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood's Thanksgiving dinner Young members of the Brotherhood performed an array of songs for attendees Archpriest Vicken Vassilian A table of guests, including Prelate Mardirossian's representatives Chairman Avo Kabakjouzian (left)

The Armenian Ecclesiastical Brotherhood hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Garabed Church’s “Karapetian” Hall in Hollywood, under the auspices of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian. Archpriest Vicken Vassilian, Rev. Boghos Baltayan, and Rev. Ghevont Kirazian attended as representatives of the Prelate. The dinner was held on Tuesday, November 26.

The program began with the invocation and singing of the Brotherhood anthem, after which welcoming remarks were delivered by Sarkis Tahmizian. During dinner, guests enjoyed an array of songs and psalms presented by both Hratch Yessaian and young members of the Brotherhood.

Fr. Vicken conveyed the Prelate’s blessings and well wishes, and delivered remarks. He stressed that we must thank and praise God every day, as He is the giver of all graces and goodness. “We do not need to wait for Thanksiving to express our gratitude to God. The Armenian people have always been grateful to God. Open any prayer book and you will see what beautiful thanksgiving prayers our forefathers have composed,” he said.

In his message, Chairman Avo Kabakjouzian expressed his appreciation to Prelate Mardirossian for his continuous support and encouragement of the Brotherhood’s endeavors.

The dinner concluded with the benediction delivered by Fr. Boghos.