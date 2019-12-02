Funeral Notice: Adeline (Elyassian) Sarkissian

ADELINE (ELYASSIAN) SARKISSIAN
Born on October 14, 1943, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Adeline Sarkissian, who passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 from heart failure while battling lung cancer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.
She is survived by her:
Son, Garo Sarkissian and family
Son, Hrair Sarkissian
Son, Hratch Sarkissian and family
Son, Steven Der-Garabedian
Son, Ara Der-Garabedian and family
Son, Jano Der-Garabedian
Sister, Angele Daaboul and family
Brother, Garo Elyassian and family
And the entire Elyassian, Daaboul and Der-Garabedian families and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Armenian Sisters’ Academy in Montrose (2361 Florencita Dr., Montrose, CA 91020).
