Funeral Notice: Adeline (Elyassian) Sarkissian

ADELINE (ELYASSIAN) SARKISSIAN

Born on October 14, 1943, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Adeline Sarkissian, who passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 from heart failure while battling lung cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.

She is survived by her:

Son, Garo Sarkissian and family

Son, Hrair Sarkissian

Son, Hratch Sarkissian and family

Son, Steven Der-Garabedian

Son, Ara Der-Garabedian and family

Son, Jano Der-Garabedian

Sister, Angele Daaboul and family

Brother, Garo Elyassian and family

And the entire Elyassian, Daaboul and Der-Garabedian families and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Armenian Sisters’ Academy in Montrose (2361 Florencita Dr., Montrose, CA 91020).