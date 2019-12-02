Artsakh Delegation Visits Western Prelacy

Ahead of the 22nd Armenia Fund Telethon, representatives from the Republic of Artsakh visited the Prelacy for a meeting and luncheon with Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and Prelacy representatives. The delegation was led by Primate of Artsakh Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan, and included Narine Aghabalyan, Minister of Education, Science, and Sport, Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the U.S., Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund Western U.S., and Greg Boyrazian, Executive Director of Armenia Fund Western U.S.

The Prelate was joined by Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Central Executive members Vahe Yacoubian and Gaidzag Zetlian, Executive Council Chair Garo Eshgian and members, and Ladies Auxiliary Chair Dzovig Zetlian and members, as well as sponsors Vahe Karapetian and Gevik Baghdassarian.

The visit began at the “Sulahian” reception hall, where the Prelate welcomed the honored guests and reaffirmed the Prelacy’s support of Artsakh, stating that Armenia and Artsakh are dear to the hearts of the Armenian-American community who are ready to collectively lend their generous support to this year’s Telethon.

The Executive Council Chairman noted that our homeland is sacred to us, thus, we will continue to collaborate for its prosperity.

After expressing her appreciation for the warm welcome, Aghabalyan stated that the Telethon unites all for a shared mission, adding that Artsakh is flourishing today owing to the united participation and moral-financial support of all Armenians.

Archbishop Martirosyan conveyed his message, in which he noted that the new generation was born and raised in an independent Artsakh, and the Four-Day War demonstrated just how committed the youth are to defending our lands and independence. He added that, though the country is in a constant state of conflict, Artsakh is on a productive path and all hardships will be overcome collectively and step by step.

The Ladies Auxiliary Chairlady expressed gratitude for Artsakh’s brave soldiers who defend our ancient lands with heart and soul.

Later, Mehranian gave a brief overview of preparations for the Telethon and the utilization of new technical tools.

The official meeting concluded with Aghabalyan gifting the Prelate an illustrated map of monasteries in Artsakh and a hand-woven carpet, and Prelate Mardirossian presenting mementos to the delegation.

Afterward, the delegation was hosted to a luncheon, during which the Primate and delegation members conveyed their well wishes, as did the Vicar General, Executive Council Chair, and guests. The Prelate conveyed his best wishes for the welfare of Arstakh and success to its leaders.

Prior to their visit to the Prelacy, the delegation visited Vahan & Anoush Chamlian School, where they toured classrooms, became familiarized with the school’s current endeavors, and enjoyed a cultural program presented by the students.

In the evening, the Armenian Relief Society’s Western Region hosted a reception in honor of the delegation at its headquarters, where Rev. Ardak Demirjian represented the Prelate.