Pashinyan, Sahakian Visit Artsakh Border

Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited several military posts along the northern part of the Artsakh border and became acquainted with the current conditions on the frontlines.

The two leaders were accompanied by the Armenia’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Artak Davtyan, Artsakh Defense Minister Karen Abrahamyan and other officials

Following a one-on-one meeting, Pashinyan and Sahakian met on Sunday with three candidates who have declared their intention to run in the 2020 Artsakh presidential race.

The three candidates were Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and Chairman of the Free Homeland Party and former prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan.

David Ishkhanyan, the chairman of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Committee of Artsakh and a member of the ARF Artsakh parliamentary faction, also attended the meeting.

In a post on Facebook, Pashinyan said they discussed the conduct of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh, as well as the political developments in the country.

The meeting also addressed the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the works on army building.

“I reaffirmed my position that holding free, fair and transparent presidential and parliamentary elections in Artsakh in line with international standards is extremely important, underlining that the Armenian government will support the Artsakh authorities in this matter in every way possible,” Pashinyan wrote.