Artsakh Soldier Wounded by Azerbaijani Sniper

Yerevan Condemns Latest Azerbaijani Cease-Fire Violation

Contrac serviceman Rafael Azizyan, born in 1997, was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting on November 29 at about 3:15 p.m. local time in the northeastern military positions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Azizyan was immediately transported to a hospital as is recovering from his injuries, according to a statement by the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned that attack, which resulted in Azizyan’s injuries and called on Baku to respect the provisions of the cease-fire agreement.

“We strongly condemn the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan which caused severe injury to Rafael Azizyan, (born in 1997) a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army. This unprovoked incident caused by a sniper shot indicates that the Azerbaijani side makes a deliberate attempt to violate the ceasefire,” said the foreign ministry is a statement issued on Saturday.

“Such incidents gravely hinder the peace process and contradict the agreements reached with the mediation of the Minsk Group Co Chairs, aimed at creating an environment conducive to peace. Even amidst the new domestic developments, Azerbaijan should uphold its commitments,” added the foreign ministry.

“This incident, which occurred ahead of the next ministerial meeting to be held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, even more underlines the priority of the implementation of the agreements aimed at strengthening of the ceasefire, including through the introduction of relevant mechanisms,” explained the foreign ministry.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov are scheduled to meet Wednesday in Bratislava, Slovakia.