2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala Set for December 8

GLENDALE—The 2nd Annual Armenian American Museum Gala is sold out heading into the signature event of the year. Hundreds of supporters, community leaders, and public officials are expected to attend the Gala. The event will celebrate and support the landmark project as it approaches its historic groundbreaking year. The gala will be held on Sunday, December 8, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“We are excited to join our supporters and friends for a memorable evening in support of the Armenian American Museum, and we look forward to celebrating our distinguished honorees for the evening who inspire us through their work and contributions,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The 2nd Annual Gala will mark a special occasion as we approach our historic groundbreaking year.”

The distinguished honorees of the 2nd Annual Gala include former U.S. Secretary of Navy and Assistant Secretary of Defense Paul R. Ignatius, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Senior Partner Kenneth L. Khachigian.

Award-winning television personality and Emmy nominated travel host Laura McKenzie will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

Major sponsors include Bank of America, Mr. & Mrs. Vartan and Janet Barsoumian, Dickranian Foundation, GASKA Alliance Foundation, Glumac, JHM Charitable Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Timmy and Seda Mardirossian, Massis Kabob, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, New York Life Southern California, Mr. & Mrs. Bedros and Anna Oruncakciel, and Mr. Chris Pogosyan.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Gala, visit the Armenian American Museum website or call (818) 644-2073.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.