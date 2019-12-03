Pashinyan Meets with Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministers

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Artsakh, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan and discussed issues pertaining to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

The meeting comes one day before a scheduled meeting in Slovakian between Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the two ministers would also meet with the foreign ministers of Russia, France and the United States—the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries—after which he anticipated a joint announcement being issued on the Karabakh conflict resolution process.

During his meeting with Mnatsakanyan and Mayilyan, Pashinyan specifically emphasized the involvement of the democratically elected leadership of Artsakh in the conflict resolution process.

Pashinyan just returned from a two-day visit to Artsakh, where he and Artsakh President Bako Sahakian toured military posts in northern part of the republic.