Armenian Tourism with Hermine Stepanyan

From Lori to Ashtarak, from Gyumri to Tsaghkadzor, from one end of the country to another, life is beautiful in each corner of Armenia.

“Life is Beautiful with Hermine Stepanyan,” a program broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube, is intended for those who have a desire to learn more about Armenia. It’s a program for individuals who want to discover small, yet symbolic and historical corners in its villages and towns. Indeed, there is much to be discovered in those places.

During the program, which was implemented within the frames of “Integrated Rural Tourism Development” – a project launched by the United Nations Development Program – Hermine highlights places and people in different cities and villages of Armenia that have gone unnoticed. She also pays particular attention to museums and art galleries, as well as colorful buildings and gastro houses. Hermine also presents the opportunities and prerequisites for rural tourism development.

The heroes of the program are well-known places, from an unknown perspective. It follows individuals through their daily lives, each a character with their own stories which are inspiring, compel us to appreciate life, and reflect on what is unique and beautiful in each place.

“I always say that happiness, interests, and beauty are in very small things. When traveling, I can be inspired and impressed even by a newly arisen bud of a tree. And my positive approach – that life is so beautiful, nature is so wonderful, and people are so good – has led me also to this title selection,” remarked Hermine.

Recently, Hermine visited Gyumri, where she arrived by train. During her stay, she highlighted both the beauty and most noteworthy places there – from Armenian film shooting sites to the most famous Gyumri barbershop, from Varpetats street to gastro corners and cafes. Hermine Stepanyan is constantly on the search for new adventures, and new parts of Armenia to present to the world. Currently, she is en route to Jajur.