ANCA-Glendale Begins Candidate Review Process for Municipal Elections

GLENDALE—This week, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter began the process of organizing meetings with prospective candidates for the upcoming 2020 Glendale elections.

The ANCA-Glendale Board of Directors plans to hold meetings with all interested candidates in order to assess their capability and willingness to serve our community. At the conclusion of the interview process, ANCA-Glendale will announce the list of endorsed candidates.

“We aim to support candidates who truly reflect the best interest of the city of Glendale,” said ANCA-Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian. “Transparency and accountability are paramount in this process and we look forward to sharing our findings with the community at large.”

ANCA Glendale encourages all candidates to send their meeting requests to admin@ancaglendale.org.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.