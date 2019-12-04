Unified Young Armenians Represent Armenia in Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Unified Young Armenians participated in the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday as the only Armenian Organization invited to join for the second consecutive year.

The goal of UYA’s participation is to present, and represent, Armenia and the Armenian culture to the world, as well as to encourage people around the world to visit our beautiful country. With this in mind, this year, the UYA invited the Gevorkyan Dance Academy to join them in representing the Armenian delegation at the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Last year, UYA’s delegation was the largest one, and left quite an impression when their team of more than 150 members marched in Hollywood with a giant poster encouraging everyone to visit Artsakh – the Land of the Free. This year, while the UYA focused on Armenia, their dancers performed yet another spectacular piece which they called, “Shushi.”

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is one of Hollywood’s oldest traditions, with roots dating back to the 1920s. The very first Hollywood Christmas Parade was first held in 1928, when it was called the “Santa Claus Lane Parade.”

If you couldn’t make it to the Parade, the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will premiere as a two-hour special on the CW Network on Friday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m.