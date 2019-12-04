Prelacy Churches Offer Prayers on 31st Anniversary of Spitak Earthquake

This Saturday marks the 31st anniversary of the Spitak earthquake in Armenia, which claimed the lives of at least 25,000 people, injured tens of thousands more, and devastated Spitak, Gyumri, Vanadzor, and surrounding villages.

By the ordinance of Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, on Sunday, December 8, “Der Voghormya” prayers will be offered in all Prelacy Churches for the victims of the deadly earthquake.

The Prelate will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at Forty Martyrs Church in Orange County, and Vicar General Bishop Torkom Donoyan at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino.