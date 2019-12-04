Armenia’s Anastasia Galustyan Wins 2019 Santa Claus Cup

Armenia’s Anastasia Georgievna Galustyan, a Russian-Armenian figure skater, has won the 2019 Santa Claus Cup. Held in Budapest, Hungary, the event is an international figure skating tournament.

Galustyan, who is only 20-years-old, earned a total of 149.92 points in the short program and free skating. In the short program, which is the first of two segments of competitions, she won first place. Later, she won second in the free skating, during the second segment of competition.

A total of thirteen figure skaters participated in the women’s individual event.

Galustyan had previously participated in the tournament twice. In November, she took second place at the 2019 Prague Ice Cup.