Armenia’s Deputy Education Minister Arrested

Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bribery, reported the National Security Service.

In addition to the deputy minister, his driver and the head of one of Armenia’s soccer clubs, who also runs a number of supplying companies, have been arrested.

The NSS alleged that the deputy minister has used the services of his driver to take bribes from the head of the soccer club to support the latter in a competition to supply sports equipment to agencies that operate under the ministry.

Immediately after the businessman transferred a part of the sum to the deputy minister’s driver, both of them were arrested.

While the NSS did not identify the deputy minister, local media are speculating that arrested official is Gevorg Loretsyan, who coordinates sports-related matters.