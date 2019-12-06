Houston Community Celebrates 129th Anniversary of ARF

Houston’s Armenian Revolutionary Federation Serop Aghpur Gomideh commemorated the 129th anniversary of ARF on Novemeber 16 with more than 120 community members coming together at the Westchase Hilto.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies Vrouir Frankian welcomed the community and in his opening remarks highlighted the great service that the ARF has provided throughout its existence, always maintaining its humility without seeking praise, He added that the ARF was founded and dedicates itself to the service of the Homeland and the Armenian people. He reminded the attendees that it was the ARF that was instrumental in establishing the first in Independent Armenian State in May of 1918 after the battles of Sardarabad and Bash Abaran and Karakilisea.

Speaking on behalf of the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee, Lena Bozoyan called for observing a moment of silence in memory of all the heroes of Artsakh.

Bozoian specifically used this moment to commemorate Robert Albanian, a 23 year old soldier who sacrificed himself while holding off 13 Azeri soldiers who had breached the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border.

“Currently, the ARF has strong foothold in the homeland and Diaspora, making it a global force in the Armenian national reality. Generations of ARF-ers along with affiliate organizations, the Armenian Relief Society, Hamazkayin, Homenetmen, Armenian Youth Federation, student associations and of course the Volunteer Army of our Hai-Tahd activists have marched forward for independence organizing Diaspora communities, bearing arms for the liberation of our homeland, fundraising for Syria, Artsakh, Javakhk or any country in dire need of financial assistance or rallying those very communities around a common cause—the Armenian Cause,” Bozoyan said in her remarks.

The ARF Serop Aghpur had also invited Razmig Arzoumanian, one of the founders of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund. Arzoumanian eloquently presented the project in detail, describing the organization’s purpose and the number of soldiers it has assisted.

Arzoumanian explained that the AWHF is covering medical and rehabilitation cost of approximately 25 soldiers at the Mikayelian and Herasi Hospitals. He specifically talked about the strategic initiative to upgrade living conditions for defense forces serving in remote conditions by providing, Running Water, Hot water, Hygiene Facilities and power. Overall, he emphasized the importance of the basic necessities as well as the Medipac Unit for our soldiers which has become a priority.

The audience was moved by all the details and hard work that has been done for our soldiers on the front line. Frankian called on the audience to approach Arzoumanian for further details and how they can help with the project. The support was overwhelming. Through spontaneous donations, a sum of approximately $30,000.00 was raised for this noble project.

On behalf of the ARF Serop Aghpur Gomideh, Frankian thanked all the donors who stepped up to ensure that Artsakh and Armenia stay strong.

The Serop Aghpur Gomideh also recognized the organizers of the event, who dedicated their time and effort to make the event a success, especially Ani Frankian and Philip Kanayan who went above and beyond to ensure that the event was worthy of the ARF.