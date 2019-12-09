ARS Western U.S. Hosts Artsakh Delegation at Regional Headquarters

Scenes from the Artsakh delegations visit to ARS Western U.S.' regional headquarters

GLENDALE—Recently, representatives from the Republic of Artsakh visited the Armenian Relief Society of Western U.S.’ Regional Headquarters. The delegation was led by Primate of Artsakh Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, and included Narine Aghabalyan, Minister of Education, Science, and Sport and Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States.

The ARS Regional Executive Board was joined by: ARS Central Executive Chairperson Dr. Nyree Derderian and CEB members Maral Matossian and Arous Melkonian; ARF Bureau members Dr. Viken Yacoubian and Aram Kaloustian; ARF-WR Central Committee representative, Garo Ispendjian; and representatives of the Hamazkayin Regional Executive, AYF Central Executive, and ANCA Western Region.

In attendance were Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund U.S.A., and Greg Boyrazian, Executive Director of Armenia Fund U.S.A., as well as ARS chapters executive members, former Central and Regional Executive members, sponsors and donors.

Rev. Ardak Demirjian represented Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian.

ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Silva Poladian welcomed the honored guests on November 26 and gave the welcoming speech. Poladian noted that Artsakh is sacred to us, and we will continue to support and collaborate toward its prosperity.

Primate Martirosyan conveyed his message, commended the various projects, and praised the activities of the ARS and the participation of ARS members, who volunteer to support the many projects in Artsakh. He appreciated the moral and financial support of all Armenians.

Aghabalyan stated that the telethon unites us all for a shared mission, and that, step-by-step, all hardships will be overcome collectively. The proceeds from the event will be beneficial for installing solar power systems in the towns and villages of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the construction of drinking water and irrigation networks in both Republics. She expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome and expressed gratitude for the continuous support.

Mehranian gave a brief overview of preparations for the telethon.

The official meeting concluded with Aghabalyan presenting a hand-woven carpet from Artsakh to the ARS, and Silva Poladian presenting signature Michael Aram plates to the delegation.

Afterward, the delegation was hosted at a reception, during which ARS members wished success to Artsakh’s leaders and people.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, established in 1984 and with a regional headquarters in Glendale, CA, has 24 chapters and more than 1,100 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts. For further information, please visit the website or call (818) 500-1343.