ARS Nairy Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Scenes from the ARS Nairy Chapter's annual Thanksgiving celebrations

Once again, the ARS Nairy chapter held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner in support of Mesrobian School. The event was a resounding success, with full participation of the school, PFC, ARF Dro, Holy Cross Pastors, and of course the hard working members of the ARS Nairy. The event’s co-chairs were Angela Savoian and Sosse Fermanian.

Margo Ohanian, MC, gave thanks to attendees for their participation and noted that the dinner was prepared by the members of the chapter. Sona Fundukian, Chairlady of the chapter, gave a brief history of the warm relationship that Mesrobian and the ARS Nairy have fostered since the chapter was established in 1968. She highlighted many thousands of dollars the chapter has raised to pay for student tuition, lockers, lab, and so many other projects. She also shared what she is thankful for, including the recent passage of HR 296 in the House of Representatives, which recognizes the Armenian Genocide. She expressed hope that the Senate will also vote in favor of this important recognition.

Heghine Harboyan opened the program by singing the American, Armenian, and the ARS anthems. Fr. Aschot Kambourian’s blessing of the tables was followed by a performance featuring Mesrobian School students. Arin Savoian recited, “When I was a child” by Hamasdegh; Sandra and Leanna Papazian danced a Georgian dance; Armen Babikian, Zaven Savoian, Katrin Sarkisian, and Lauren Hotoyan recited Toumanian’s “With my Country,” Ninth grade students sang a medley of folkloric songs, and Alik Artinian recited Toumanian’s “The Dog and The Cat.” The program, which was very well received, was directed by Arik Gregorian. These very talented students performed beautifully and impressed everyone, once again, with the caliber of education and strong support of our culture, which our Mesrobian School encourages.

The feast was delicious and everyone was excited when ARS Nairy members came dancing in with the Armenian traditional Khapama (stuffed pumpkin). Attendees went home happy, full, and ready to attend next year’s Thanksgiving event.

The ARS Nairy continues to work diligently to lend its support to the Montebello community and the many projects of the ARS of Western USA which include Armenia, Artsakh, and Syria.